Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Sells 1,651,168 Shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651,168 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMBK. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 244.0% in the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embark Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of EMBK stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 12.75. Embark Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $134.40.

Embark Technology Profile

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

