Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Datadog accounts for about 0.1% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Datadog by 45.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Datadog Stock Down 2.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.12. 2,761,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,061. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,649.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $167.89.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $720,851.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,583.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

