Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 678,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Compugen Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 617,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,375. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Compugen by 23.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

