ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 9,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. 1,991,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Featured Stories
