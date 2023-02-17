Copa (NYSE:CPA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Copa Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
