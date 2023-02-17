Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $555,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

