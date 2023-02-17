Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

