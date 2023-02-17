Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRVS opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 over the last three months. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

