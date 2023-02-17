Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Short Interest Up 7.0% in January

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Coupa Software stock remained flat at $80.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,943. Coupa Software has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $130.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $3,872,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $114,383,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after buying an additional 1,385,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $99,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

