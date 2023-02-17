Craig Hallum Boosts Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $25.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $29.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE PRLB opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. Proto Labs has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $905.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

