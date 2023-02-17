Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,472 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,048.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

