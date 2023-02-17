Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

