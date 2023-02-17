Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Raised by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.89. 396,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

