Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. 336,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

