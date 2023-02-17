CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.35. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 44,484 shares changing hands.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

