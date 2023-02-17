CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.35. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 44,484 shares changing hands.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.
CSI Compressco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -13.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.