CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
CubeSmart stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,443. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 322,852 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 2,975.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 136,776 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 390.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 196,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 689,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
