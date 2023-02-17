cVault.finance (CORE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,207.21

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $39.36 million and $3,207.21 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $3,936.10 or 0.15978094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

