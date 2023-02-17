CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 159.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,853 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

