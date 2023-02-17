Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 1.1%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 156,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 35,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 million during the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

