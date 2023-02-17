DA Davidson Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $105.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $93.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,543,000 after buying an additional 152,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,550,000 after buying an additional 141,083 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,610,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

