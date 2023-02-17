Dakota Wealth Management Buys 7,520 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Block were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.23.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

