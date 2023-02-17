Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,124,000 after acquiring an additional 344,513 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,452,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,164,000 after buying an additional 256,252 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

