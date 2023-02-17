Dakota Wealth Management Has $443,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

NYSE BIO opened at $455.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $651.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.