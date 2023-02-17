Dakota Wealth Management Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

