Dakota Wealth Management Has $480,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

