Dakota Wealth Management Invests $559,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,240. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $96.51 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

