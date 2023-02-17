Dakota Wealth Management Sells 723 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2,320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 418,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Evergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,793,000 after acquiring an additional 384,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

