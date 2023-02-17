Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $656.28 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $623.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

