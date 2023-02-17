Dan Spaulding Sells 6,944 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Dan Spaulding sold 5,519 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $195,262.22.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.4 %

ZG traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 872,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,282. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.