Dana Incorporated (DAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Dana has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

NYSE:DAN opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

