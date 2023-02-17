Dana Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dana stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

Insider Transactions at Dana

Institutional Trading of Dana

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.