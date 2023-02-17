Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. 1,099,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Dana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Dana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after buying an additional 932,632 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Dana by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

