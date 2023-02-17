Danske Upgrades Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) to Hold

Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOZTY. DNB Markets lowered Boozt AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised Boozt AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

BOZTY opened at $12.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

