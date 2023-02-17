Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Trading Down 12.9%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Datatec Trading Down 12.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Datatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datatec Ltd. engages in the development and provision of information and communication technology solutions and services. It operates through the following divisions: Westcon International, Logicalis, and Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services. The Westcon International division offers security, collaboration, networking, and data centre services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.