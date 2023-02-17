Dawson James Lowers Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Neutral

Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SRNE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SRNE opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
