Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Samuel C. Blackman Sells 674 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $13,190.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,243,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,338,426.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

DAWN stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. 326,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $912,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $767,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

