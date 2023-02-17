Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Samuel C. Blackman Sells 674 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $13,190.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,243,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,338,426.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %
DAWN stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. 326,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $912,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $767,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
