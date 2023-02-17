Dean A. Chin Sells 2,815 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $48.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.