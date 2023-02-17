Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBTX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Decibel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
