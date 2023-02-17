Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBTX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

