Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Matthew L. Sherman Sells 971 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $14,662.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. 491,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

