DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.01

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $950,468.25 and $18.01 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00212994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00100669 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00056257 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000363 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,894,290 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

