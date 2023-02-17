Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$42.45.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$36.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$27.00 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.72.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

About Definity Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

