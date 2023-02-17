Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.75 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Dent has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $107.75 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00431662 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.14 or 0.28594056 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

