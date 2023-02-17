Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.86) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $593.00.

OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Monday. Redrow has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

