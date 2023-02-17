Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.
AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AMAT stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.98. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
