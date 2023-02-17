Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €41.15 ($44.25) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.99. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.