Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of DPSGY opened at $44.01 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.31.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

