DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.18 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

