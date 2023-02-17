Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 767,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 916.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954,486 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth about $2,312,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 47.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

