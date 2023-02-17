Diane M. Sullivan Sells 1,280 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caleres Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,732. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,759 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,269,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,496,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

