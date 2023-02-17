Diane M. Sullivan Sells 1,280 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Caleres Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,732. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.75.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,759 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,269,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,496,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
