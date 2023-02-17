Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.80

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.80 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.00), with a volume of 2279407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.03).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £709.44 million and a P/E ratio of 946.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.88.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

In other news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 27,737 shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,963.30 ($30,302.62). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

